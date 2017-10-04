A Bunch Of Dunkin' Donuts Are Eliminating Almost Half Their Doughnuts

Dunkin' Donuts is getting rid of doughnuts — literally and figuratively. The company recently announced it was eliminating the word "Donuts" from its name, and it's also about to eliminate a bunch of literal doughnuts from its stores, Delish reports.
A thousand Dunkin' Donuts (or should we say Dunkin'?) locations around the country are going to start carrying 18 doughnut flavors instead of 30. It remains be announced which ones will stay and which will go.
Does this mean we're doomed to spend the rest of our lives without some of our favorite doughnuts? Fortunately, it sounds like this menu change may not happen everywhere, at least not permanently.
"The test locations will offer a minimum of 18 core donuts with the opportunity to expand based on consumer feedback and regional preferences," a Dunkin' Donuts spokesperson told Delish. "We believe this approach will provide a more consistent experience from store to store, and in some cases, will actually increase both the variety and quantity of donuts available to our guests. We will assess the results of the test before making any determination about a possible national rollout."
It's unclear how getting rid of almost half the doughnuts could contribute to "variety," though at least some will downgrade to 24 doughnuts rather than 18, according to Thrillist. This change should happen by the end of the month, so lets hope the Halloween doughnuts aren't among the ones to go.
Fortunately, to the contrary, it sounds like at least some Dunkin' Donuts stores will be carrying even more Halloween treats than in previous years. Through the end of October, Dunkin' Donuts is selling a Spider Donut with eight legs, a Boston Scream Donut with orange drizzle, and other spooky doughnuts, according to a press release. So at least we've got that to look forward to.
