Newly minted gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon will appear on The Wendy Williams Show Wednesday, April 4, Variety reports. It will be her first national television interview as a candidate for governor. Nixon, who is known for her role on HBO's Sex and the City, has previously appeared on a number of talk shows to promote her work in film and television. She previously appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2012.
Rebecca Katz, Nixon's spokesperson, told Variety that Nixon chose The Wendy Williams Show as her first appearance for its viewership.
Explained Katz, "We win by getting her in front of voters, because we actually want them to see the real Cynthia. And that’s what we get with Wendy. Her viewers are a large and crucial part of the electorate, and her show reaches all corners of the state." The Wendy Williams Show is nationally syndicated, and therefore ubiquitous. In addition to space on broadcast channels, episodes play twice a day on BET Her, BET's women-focused channel that rebranded last year. According to Fortune, Nielsen ratings from December of 2017 reported 1.7 million viewers per episode. The show largely focuses on pop culture and celebrities — peppered among names like Roseanne Barr, Erika Jayne, and Chrissy Metz, who all appeared on the show this year, Nixon is an outlier.
Specifically, her political mission is an outlier. Williams's show is often deliberately apolitical, though, in the past, she was known to have Donald Trump on the show as a guest. As of 2015, Williams supported Trump in the 2016 election. Her politics shifted, though, and as of 2018, Williams is openly critical of the Trump administration. In the past few weeks, Williams has discussed Donald Trump Jr.'s alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day. In February, Williams addressed the internet-born conspiracy theory that Melania Trump was slighting Donald Trump in public. Addressing Omarosa's comments about the state of the White House in February, Williams said, "I believe every single word 100 percent."
Though Nixon has yet to appear on a national talk show, the late night show Conan aired a fake "attack ad" as a part of its March 14 broadcast.
