Edie Falco Wants More Men To Take Responsibility Like Louis C.K.

One of the stars of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy is speaking up about the disgraced comedian — and why she hopes he gets a second chance.
Nurse Jackie and Sopranos alum Edie Falco chose to stop promotion on C.K.'s 2017 film after numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the Baskets producer went public. However, despite severing ties with the star professionally, Falco has also admitted in her recent interview with Vulture that she hopes C.K.'s career is not over.
The four-time Emmy winner stated:
"[C.K.] is someone who admitted that he did what he was accused of doing and admitted that it wasn’t right," the actress told Vulture. "If I was not given another chance a couple of times, there is no way we’d be having this interview right now. People who are committed to becoming aware of what they’ve done and changing, they can be our strongest proponents in an issue like this."
In November of 2017, five women went public to The New York Times and alleged that C.K. had exposed himself to them. Later, C.K. went on the record to The New York Times himself.
"The stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," C.K. revealed in a statement to The Times.
He also added:
"There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with."
Falco's statements open up a larger conversation about whether many of the men accused of sexual misconduct can be rehabilitated to the point where they can find a place back in the entertainment industry. It's an issue that seems to divide many, even those who are proponents of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Where is the point of no return? Can C.K., who publicly admitted his wrongdoing, ever find public forgiveness? What about someone like Harvey Weinstein? Or Matt Lauer?
Perhaps the part that many people get stuck on is the fact that these apologies (for the few people who do come clean) come only after they have received public scrutiny. Yet the #MeToo movement isn't the first time people are coming forward about allegations against famous, powerful men — it's just the first time that the environment is one in which people are being listened to.
I am happy C.K. admitted his wrongdoing and, like Falco, believe more people should do the same. However, this world has plenty of talented and hilarious stars who don't engage in sexual harassment. Instead of rooting for C.K.'s comeback, I'm rooting for those people to step into the spotlight in his absence.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
