The other issue with this podcast is that Lindsey failed to find the right subject. Williams was found guilty of two murders, and potentially 20 more. There's evidence against him that he is a manipulative serial killer , which is a far more intense subject than a teenage boy from the middle of nowhere Georgia, as it was in "Up & Vanished." With such a range of victims, and such a huge number of people involved, Lindsey has too much happening. He talks to so many people: detectives, family members, police officers, journalists, near-victims, advocates, politicians, scientists. He jumps from subject to subject, so eager to find an answer that there is rarely enough context for listeners to follow along. He even talks to Williams himself (or rather, listens, because of the inmate's erratic monologues) who breathlessly promises to give Lindsey all the facts to set the record straight. He never does. Lindsey's in over his head. Because of that, in the end, he solves nothing — nothing. Throughout the season, there is earnest conversation and dissection of racial tensions in Atlanta then and now, but very little follow-up and absolutely no closure when it comes to the actual crime that Lindsey set out to solve (he instead declares there are many "monsters" which is nothing new, and a theory many have had since the beginning).