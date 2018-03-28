Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant To Testify Against Crippling Use Of NDAs

Perkins walked away with approximately $177,000 dollars and a guarantee that Weinstein would see a therapist of her choosing for at least three years, but she didn't feel like she received any kind of bargain at the time. Instead, she said she was "trapped in a vortex of fear" because Weinstein's legal team allegedly told her they'd hold her legally responsible if anyone close to her "disclosed details of Weinstein's behavior," including potential therapists who would have to sign their own NDAs.