Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Breaks NDA, Encourages Other Women To Come Forward

Although she knows there could be consequences to breaking her NDA, Perkins is willing to take the risk because she hopes it will inspire other women to come forward. "I want to call into question the legitimacy of agreements where the inequality of power is so stark and relies on money rather than morality," she told the outlet. "I want other women who have been sidelined and who aren’t being allowed to own their own history or their trauma to be able to discuss what they have suffered. I want them to see that the sky won’t fall in."