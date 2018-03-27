Producer Dan Schneider Is Out At Nickelodeon After 30 Years

Longtime producer Dan Schneider has left Nickelodeon after 30 years. While his name may not sound familiar, he was behind Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, All That, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat. Variety reports that his current project Henry Danger will continue with its fifth season, while Game Shakers has been cancelled.
“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal," a spokesperson for Nickelodeon said in a statement for Refinery29. "Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects."
The network went on to thank "Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network."
The statement stresses that this separation was on mutual terms.
Schneider began his career in television as an actor, going on to partner with Brian Robbins to create the show All That, which ended up spawning many popular Nickelodeon shows, many of which Schneider oversaw. A number of actresses got their start on his shows, including Ariana Grande, Miranda Cosgrove, and Victoria Justice.
In September of last year, a Twitter thread was created documenting what some viewers believe was inappropriate treatment of the actresses on his show. No formal accusations have been made against the producer.
