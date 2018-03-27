Reddit’s Favorite Skin-Care Products Are 20% Off This Week

There's something wholesome — or maybe the term is just "fiscally responsible" — about people who, rather than pull the trigger on random impulse buys whenever they happen to see something they want to own, make running lists of what they want, and wait until a big sale rolls around to snap up everything they've been coveting at a major discount. Those people are smart.
But if you are not one of those people (which is not to say you're not smart — you just like shopping!), chances are you'll be heading into Dermstore's big Skin Care Event sale, which starts today, without much of a game plan. And with brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth, Herbivore Botanicals, Decléor, and many more marked down a full 20% through April 2nd, you could get into all kinds of trouble.
So, if you're unsure where to start, consider the glowing recommendations of the Reddit SkincareAddiction community. With tried-and-true picks that err on this side of affordable, you can safely stock up without going broke — and get a shelfie-approved routine in the process. You can now hit Add to Cart with abandon, and don't forget to enter code GLOW18; better skin waits on the other side (of the checkout page).