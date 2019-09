Gender Ambiguity contains 22 stories from gender non-conforming and trans people about their wide-ranging experiences at work. Fogarty started her research in 2008, after learning more about widespread violence against trans people . "I really walked away from that experience feeling super incentivized to help create change, and this kind of naïve but beautiful belief that if we could educate the world, we could stop the violence," she tells Refinery29.