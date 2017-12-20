"One time, I walked into the break room and Fox News was on, and I was really shocked at the sense of panic it almost gave me: Here I am, and here’s the TV talking about Trump wanting to ban transgender people from the military. Fox News is going on and on about what a burden to the healthcare system we are, and at that point, I almost passed out. Now that this is on the news, it’s polarized; everyone has an opinion. Suddenly, I’m the problem with healthcare and I’m the reason healthcare premiums are so high. But it’s not like I’m going to defend myself in front of the TV and say, 'No, that’s bullshit. I have to pay for all my stuff out of pocket.'