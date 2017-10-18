The Visible And Invisible Challenges That Workers With Disabilities Face

Employees with disabilities face a number of challenges, but many of them also talked about having confidence in their abilities to be problem solvers and be assets to their companies, if given a fair chance. Every workplace is different, but CTI outlined some suggestions for where employers can start to make a difference, from including having disability as a measure of their "overall diversity focus," and designing office spaces and providing tech tools "that have been designed with users with disabilities in mind." (Not to mention, bringing up the topic of accommodations during the onboarding process.)