Being Out At Work: An Interview With Nancy's Tobin Low & Kathy Tu

"We heard from a lot of people who have attempted to manage either sharing their pronouns or their transition with HR or their bosses, and then it got handled as, 'Oh, everyone: Please be aware of this specific person.' That can be well-intentioned, but it’s still a way of othering that person. I think a better way to do it is to make it feel like a company-wide cultural change — saying the company is going to be more aware of pronouns now; or the company is going to feel like a safe space where everyone is sort of an ambassador or a representative of how it should be, and is practicing that in their own spaces. Making it less about the individual and more about what the company culture is on the whole."