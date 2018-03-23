As lovers of gossip, there's one question that we all want to know when it comes to Saturday Night Live, and that's which musical guest or host was hardest to work with. "Everybody wants to know worsts," former Saturday Night Live cast member and Barry star Bill Hader said in response to a fan's question on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night. He was there alongside former castmate Jay Pharoah, and despite their initial reluctance, the two agreed on the hardest celebrity to work with: Justin Bieber.
"It was [Justin] Bieber. Bieber, he just was in a bad place," Hader said. "Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then it was rough."
Bieber's first stint on the show was as a musical guest in 2010, and then a musical guest and host in 2013.
"Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited and great behavior most time," Hader assured the audience."Yeah, Bieber’s the only one in my experience. I think it was just, he seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope."
Pharoah noted that he also once saw Kanye West yank another person into place (he was also caught ranting backstage on tape), but that Bieber still takes the cake. This might be why current cast member Kate McKinnon hasn't been able to stop parodying the singer, like when she mocked his Calvin Klein ads in 2015:
Or the various time she's played him in sketches throughout the years:
Let's hope Bieber is in a better place now, since he was just spotted out with model Baskin Champion. If on again-off again girlfriend Selena Gomez wants to host SNL any time soon to give her thoughts on the potential love triangle, I'm sure they'd be all ears.
