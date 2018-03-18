While I’ve missed the references to sexy asbestos, key fobs, and Denzel Washington characters, I must admit, the appearance felt incomplete without the chemistry between Stefon and his desk-boyfriend-turned-husband, Seth Meyers. Ever since Stefon first came onto Weekend Update in 2008, they have played so well off each other. Without Meyers, Stefon wouldn’t have his signature gesture. “People always ask me why I put my hands in front of my face like that. A lot of it was Seth,” Hader said in anon Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Anytime I would say something, you would go, ‘Now Stefon,’ and I would start laughing.”