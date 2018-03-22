The Austin Bombing Suspect Isn't A Victim. The Media Needs To Stop Covering Him Like He Is.

The Austin bombing suspect was a quiet, “nerdy” young man who came from a “tight-knit, godly family,” said Donna Sebastian Harp, who had known the family for nearly 18 years https://t.co/psiAniAMuK— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 21, 2018
This is my friend Anthony Stephan House. He was killed by the first bomb on March 2. A beautiful soul whose life was ended too soon. Photos provided by & credited to his brother brother, Norrell Waynewood (wearing yellow shirt in last pic). #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/98BfILuAe9— ❄️Space Force Captain Tiffany❄️ (@tiffanyclay) March 14, 2018
Draylen Mason was the 17 year old musician who was tragically killed this week from a package bomb on his doorstep in Austin, TX.— Black Lives Matter (@usblm) March 14, 2018
Rest in Power Draylen. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Scx03jvhSV
PICTURED: Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, identified as suspected Austin bomber who blew himself up as police closed in on roadside https://t.co/WCQSREHPbI pic.twitter.com/Z9uvN7YlKW— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 21, 2018
The Austin Police Chief referred to the serial bomber as a “challenged young man.”— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 22, 2018
Murdering multiple people and being called “challenged” is the height of white privilege.
The New York Times: White serial bomber who targeted black people was quiet, nerdy, from a good family, loved books and his motive is still unclear— Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) March 21, 2018
Also the New York Times: A Muslim terrorist did a good thing once in his life how is that even possible pic.twitter.com/4eRdvdbjqv