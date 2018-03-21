What We Know So Far About The Austin Bombings Suspect

A man who authorities said was responsible for the series of bombings that have terrorised the city of Austin, TX died early Wednesday. The suspect, identified by several news outlets as Mark Anthony Conditt, detonated an explosive device inside his vehicle as police officers closed in on him. (Authorities have described him so far as a 24-year-old white man.)
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters at an early-morning press conference that authorities are still investigating whether the man had any accomplices. He also cautioned that the suspect might have planted other explosives that have not yet detonated.
"We still need to remain vigilant," Manley said. "We do not know where he has been in the past 24 hours."
Authorities believe the man was behind the several bombings in the Texas capital this month that killed at least two people and wounded five.
The first explosion happened on March 2, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House after he opened a package that was delivered to his front porch. Then second and third incidents happened on March 12: 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed and his mother was seriously injured by another package bomb. A few hours later, 75-year-old Esperanza "Hope" Herrera was wounded in similar fashion.
On Sunday, a fourth bomb injured two men in their early twenties after they triggered a tripwire detonator while walking on a residential street in southwest Austin. Two more incidents took place Tuesday: A bomb detonated inside a FedEx facility near San Antonio and a sixth unexploded device was found at another FedEx facility, this time near Austin’s airport.
In a tweet Wednesday, President Trump praised law enforcement officials. He wrote, "AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!"
The president had only publicly spoke about the case on Tuesday, saying the bombings were carried out by "a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals." White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said Tuesday that the administration didn't believe there was a "nexus to terrorism."
