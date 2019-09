The final episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story culminates in the moment we always knew was coming : the capture of Andrew Cunanan. Hours after Gianni Verasce is murdered outside of his Miami mansion, Cunanan is named the prime suspect. In the show, Cunanan watches as his own manhunt grows more intense — his biography is pored over on the TV, his parents and his victims' parents are interviewed , and his friend Elizabeth begs for him to turn himself in. Nine days after the murder, Cunanan is surrounded by police in the houseboat where he had taken refuge. Cunanan takes his own life using the same gun he used to murder victims David Madson and Gianni Versace