Minutes later, SWAT and F.B.I. forces, helicopters, and police boats swarmed the houseboat at 5250 Collins Avenue. A mile-long stretch of Collins Avenue was blockaded, leaving many civilians stranded. Essentially, Cunanan was trapped. Police tried to goad Cunanan out of the houseboat by firing eight rounds of tear gas into the boat, and shouting "Come out!" They even tossed in a telephone, and demanded Cunanan speak to them. Five hours later, an eight-person team stormed the houseboat. They found Cunanan already dead.