No crime exists in a bubble, and American Crime Story wouldn't be nearly as critically acclaimed a series if it didn't explore the many social issues surrounding some of the biggest events in American history. The Assassination Of Gianni Versace will be the franchise's second installment, and while it will dive into the murder of the famed fashion designer, it will also explore the circumstances that allowed serial killer Andrew Cunanan to continue his murder spree. According to executive producer Ryan Murphy, homophobic attitudes in America let Cunanan evade punishment.
The first season of American Crime Story, which focused on the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, tackled issues of racism, police bias, and domestic abuse — all issues that have relevance in today's world. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy revealed that this season of the series was particularly personal. After the 2016 election — which Murphy will explore in his other franchise, American Horror Story, later this year — the television writer was devastated to see the halting of progress for the LGBTQ community.
"The more I had read about it the more I was startled by the fact that [Versace killer Andrew Cunanan] really was only allowed to get away with it because of homophobia," Murphy told EW. "There was this great apathy about it and nobody cared and I think part of that was because it seemed like gay people were disposable in our culture."
Cunanan — whom Glee's Darren Criss will portray on American Crime Story — was a gay man, who spent a lot of time hanging out in gay social scenes. Some of his targets were members of the gay community who could provide him with the material things he desired. Following the murder of Versace at his residence in Miami, Florida, the police were criticized for not warning of the threat the serial killer posed to the gay community. Murphy seemingly wants to crack open why Cunanan was able to kill before he reached the steps of Versace's home.
"This is a bracing cold slap against the policies that the current government has. We celebrate gay people and gay creativity," Murphy added to EW. "So I think it’s the perfect time to put that on."
America, meet your mirror.
