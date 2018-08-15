Summer, as the forecast may have alerted you, is in full swing. The temperatures are breaking records, the sun has stuck around a little longer, and the unsettling notion that we're all just getting a taste of what it might be like to walk the earth post-apocalypse has washed away with the rain. Now that the heat waves have passed (fingers crossed), better days are ahead... or, at the very least, a better, more temperate end to the season.