Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. The New York Daily News noted that the divorce was listed as "uncontested," which means there are no disagreements to be resolved in court.
The former actress and model has been married to the avid hunter and Twitter warrior since 2005, when they hosted a lavish bash for 370 guests at Mar-A-Lago complete with bridesmaid dresses almost as shiny as their teeth. Vanessa's maiden name is Haydon, and there's no word on whether she will continue using "Trump."
On Wednesday, Page Six published an exclusive quoting the couple's friends about why the two are headed for divorce. Some said it's because she feels he spends too much time traveling and she's always home alone with their five kids. (Kai, Donnie, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.) Others are concerned about Don Jr.'s increasingly unhinged use of Twitter; he recently liked a hateful conspiracy theory post about a survivor of the Parkland, FL, mass shooting.
It's also likely that Vanessa has become fed up with all the scandals surrounding the Trump family, like her former husband's alleged dealings with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign and his worrisome alleged connection to WikiLeaks.
"Vanessa is by nature a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now that the Trumps are on the world stage," a source told Page Six. "She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder."
In February, Vanessa was hospitalized as a precaution after opening a letter that was mailed to the couple's Manhattan apartment, addressed to Don Jr., which contained a threat along with a white powder. Eventually, the NYPD said the powder appeared to be harmless corn starch. But the source said, "It was terrifying for Vanessa, who is naturally worried for the safety of her children."
We're really just waiting for that tell-all book.
