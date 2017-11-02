The son of the country's most powerful creep — you know, the guy who claimed he could "grab 'em by the pussy" because of his fame? — tried to make a "clever" observation about sexual harassment on Twitter that ultimately backfired. Hard.
"Why don't we simplify this greatly and publish a list of those in Hollywood who aren't creeps??? Apparently a much smaller group," he wrote in a post that included a link to an article titled, "Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein Show Hollywood Morals Absent."
Why don’t we simplify this greatly and publish a list of those in Hollywood who aren’t creeps??? Apparently a much smaller group. https://t.co/TZTeRmKvg9— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2017
Jr., who used his daughter as a prop to make a hilarious (read: completely misguided) statement about socialism on Halloween, once again omitted some critical facts. For a guy who loves hunting captive animals so much, he sure does have a history of missing the mark.
Advertisement
As many were quick to point out, he conveniently forgot to mention that his own father has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by at least 16 women.
"You realize your father has had these exact same allegations against him, right? And that he was also part of the Hollywood abuse of power?" the official account for the Party of Reason and Progress responded.
The Walking Dead's Tom Payne echoed PORP's sentiments by tweeting, "YOUR DAD HAS A STAR ON HOLLYWOOD BLVD AND HAS BEEN ACCUSED BY MULTIPLE WOMEN OF THE SAME THING."
Others took a more visual approach.
I know of a creep right here... pic.twitter.com/mlbCIW4R0S— Flash TV News ⚡ (@FlashTVNews) November 1, 2017
Do these women look familiar ? Ask your daddy the grabber. They all accuse him of sexual perversion and predation pic.twitter.com/eMgQ1JC6ZS— Michael Wild Ⓜ️ (@michaelwild2198) November 1, 2017
Of course, I'm not too surprised Jr. erased the women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, considering White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders literally accused them of lying during last Friday's press briefing. I am, however, left to wonder just how he can be so complicit in supporting his father's behavior.
Oh! Perhaps it's because he, too, is a predator in an expensive, ill-fitting suit.
Ha ha ha huh? You seem panicky. pic.twitter.com/3z76J0K9WC— GetSmart ??? ✭? (@bullmastiffdog) November 1, 2017
Advertisement