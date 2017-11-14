Don Jr.'s Alleged Connection With WikiLeaks Is As Alarming As It Is Dangerous

We've now updated the story with @ByronTau's great catch: @realDonaldTrump tweeted about the release of Podesta's emails *15 minutes* after @Wikileaks wrote to @DonaldJTrumpJr about it. https://t.co/pVGEBqmB9O pic.twitter.com/pOszShJ7JY— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 13, 2017
It sure looks like Julian Assange admitted to Don Jr that WikiLeaks is a "pro-Trump, pro-Russia" organization...https://t.co/E78SqMRKge pic.twitter.com/tsH7TFSq2q— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) November 13, 2017
Wow... Wikileaks openly admitted to Don Jr. it was biased against Hillary and we're trying to think up a way to appear impartial. https://t.co/KZ6Bzdey4S pic.twitter.com/FoVMZRKn7S— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 13, 2017
*Some* of the stuff in here can be chalked up to attempts at source manipulation/flattery but telling Don Jr you should contest the election results is NUTS https://t.co/AvmGB8mqD1— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2017
Adam Schiff, top D on Intel Cmte, says Don Jr’s comms with WikiLeaks shows “once again a willingness by the highest levels of the Trump campaign to accept foreign assistance.” pic.twitter.com/z4uIiQXJxo— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 13, 2017
The craziest part of this is Wikileaks telling Don Jr. to pursue the “rigged election” narrative if Hillary won. Fits with intelligence community’s analysis of what Putin was trying to accomplish by meddling (aside from getting Trump elected.) https://t.co/bnKZWv4gGT— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) November 13, 2017
Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017