Keurig Pulled Ads From Hannity & Some People Are NOT Handling It Well

To say that people were pissed would be an understatement. Perhaps it's because people hadn't had their morning cup of coffee, but shortly after the company made its public announcement, a number of angry consumers circulated videos of themselves obliterating their coffee makers. They smashed. They threw, They ultimately wasted $99–179 worth of products to defend a man who once made the bizarre argument that if Confederate flag merch was taken out of stores, then the sale of rap music should also be banned