Jenna Lyons single-handedly changed the way we dress and how we shop — and not just at J.Crew, but at every other retailer who adopted the brand’s three-piece-outfit ethos. Over 26 years in various roles at the company, most recently president and executive creative director, Lyons reshaped J.Crew into a fashion-forward company that often made its customers feel like they, too, could create fun and effortlessly bright looks from the pieces she designed, some of which she no doubt squirreled away in her own amazing wardrobe. And now, Lyons is allowing us the chance to shop her closet.