Jenna Lyons single-handedly changed the way we dress and how we shop — and not just at J.Crew, but at every other retailer who adopted the brand’s three-piece-outfit ethos. Over 26 years in various roles at the company, most recently president and executive creative director, Lyons reshaped J.Crew into a fashion-forward company that often made its customers feel like they, too, could create fun and effortlessly bright looks from the pieces she designed, some of which she no doubt squirreled away in her own amazing wardrobe. And now, Lyons is allowing us the chance to shop her closet.
The RealReal began an exclusive sale with Lyons on Monday, offering more than 175 of her favorite pieces that includes everything from J.Crew (naturally) to Céline. Priced from $75 for Derek Lam top to $2,600 for a Miu Miu coat, most pieces hover around $200 to $400. “My dear friend Sarah Clary came over, opened her eyes wide, and burst into hysterical laughter. Then she muttered, ‘Girl, you have got to sell some of this shit,’" Lyons tells Vogue of the idea to clean out her closet for the sale.
“I have lived and breathed clothes for the past 31 years: four of them in college, 27 with J.Crew and Madewell. I love clothes. I’ve collected for a long time,” she continued, explaining how hard it was to part with the items. “Each piece represents a memory, an event marked. I found myself holding on to the clothes for the meaning and not spending enough time actually wearing them. My body has changed, my mind has changed, and it seemed that this was a good time in my life, as I think about next steps, to let someone else love them.”
If that someone is you, we’d suggest getting a move on as items are going, going… Click here to shop.
