“I have lived and breathed clothes for the past 31 years: four of them in college, 27 with J.Crew and Madewell. I love clothes. I’ve collected for a long time,” she continued, explaining how hard it was to part with the items. “Each piece represents a memory, an event marked. I found myself holding on to the clothes for the meaning and not spending enough time actually wearing them. My body has changed, my mind has changed, and it seemed that this was a good time in my life, as I think about next steps, to let someone else love them.”