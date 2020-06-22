The Best Rap Lyrics For Your Instagram Captions

Instagram aficionados know that, like peanut butter and jelly, or avocado and toast for the millennials with spare cash, even the best Instagram snaps need a bomb caption to go with them. But coming up with something attention-grabbing can be just as challenging as catching that perfect light, hitting your pose just right, and nailing a subtle lip pout. It’s important and can take your IG account to the next level, but the fact is that not everyone can come up with cool quotes on a whim.
Enter your favorite rapper. Or honestly any rapper. Their literal job is to come up with witty puns and punchlines. They set pop culture trends, define what is cool, and are also constantly appreciative of free promotion. By using rap lyrics, your captions will be cool, relatable, and an instant hit with your followers. Rappers have basically already done the work for you, so all you have to do is copy and paste.
Here are some of the best rap lyrics to make your Instagram pop. Make sure you take some time to thank your favorite rapper — especially women rappers; they are the heroes we deserve.