Avocado toast is the food world's version of a polarizing fashion trend. Some call it basic, others could take or leave the menu item, and still others order and social media the shit out of it on the daily. Will the smooth spread on crusty bread ever go out of style? Hate it or love it, avocado toast doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. So, we decided to jump on the undecided avocado bandwagon and conduct a taste test with the menu offerings from three different popular, fast-casual chains.
Scroll on to share in our savory findings — from avocado quality to bread taste, texture, toppings and more. You may be just as surprised as we were to discover the creamy winner.