At Louis Vuitton, A Party Out Back & Business Inside

At The Louvre, no less, models walked down a runway that resembled the exterior of a spaceship, but the clothes stayed firmly on the ground, heavily leaning into the cinematic ideal of the desert. Think less Wild Wild you-know-what and more herding cattle and dodging tumbleweeds on your way to the saloon. There were bolo ties (no joke), fringe, shearling, and leather, all of which somehow managed to avoid clashing with the more feminine aspects of tried-and-true womenswear present throughout, like ruffles, peplums, deep V-necks, and Mary Jane heels. Those fans who consider Westworld an eerie prediction of what's to come will rejoice in the notion that Ghesquière, too, is likely a fan.