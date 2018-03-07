Watch: A Dress Made With Metal, Pliers, & Plastic

"If Julien is looking at women who are pursuing careers that add to people's lives as opposed to those that don't, then that's very much a sign of the times. But that could not be as common in 1968, during Paco Rabanne's time. There just weren't many women pursuing those kinds of careers on that level," Dean says, making one of the only clear distinctions between Rabanne and Dossena himself. "It's very telling of the 50 years that has gone by, that Julien can have those kinds of women as his muses, as opposed to models or socialites." In other words, it's his way of engaging in politics and keeping a storied brand current, all the while choosing not to chase trends.