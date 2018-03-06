"There's a budget allotted for dates — only $20,000 or so for each one — but segment producers often aren't even told what it is. Instead, their aim is to get everything for free through trade-outs — a sort of barter agreement through which a company offers its goods or services in exchange for the advertising power of The Bachelor," Kaufman explains. Kaufman then samples one letter of request from a producer to a resort where a Bachelor stay might take place. The letter requests free air travel, free food for the cast and crew, free transport to and from the resort, and, of course, free local activities! In exchange, the name of the resort materializes during the episode, sometimes in the form of a chyron, other times by way of the contestants' chatter.