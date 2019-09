We know, at this point, that The Bachelor is seedy business. Getting people to fall in love on national television isn't easy work — producers are storytellers as much as screenwriters are, it's just that their characters are autonomous and happen to be real people. To craft a narrative, there's a certain amount of coercion that happens. Coercion is complicated and maybe not all that legal! But the resultant TV show is worth it, at least its 7.8 million viewers think so. In Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America's Favorite Guilty Pleasure, film writer Amy Kaufman explores the darker corners of the beloved TV show. She spoke to former contestants and erstwhile producers to sift through the mythology of the show — like, is it true that producers get payouts when they get contestants to cry, as the Lifetime show UnREAL suggests? (The answer is yes.) And does the show have an exorbitant budget for all those helicopter dates? (The answer is no.) Here are the most bizarre revelations that Kaufman uncovers in Bachelor Nation, which arrives on bookshelves March 6.