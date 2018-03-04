If You Make Friends With Demi Lovato, She Might Let You Get Engaged Onstage

Love was in the air at a Demi Lovato concert held over the weekend. The singer was performing as part of her Tell Me You Love Me tour. But in addition to performing fan favorite songs for the crowd, the concert came with an unexpected bonus, as the perfect setting for Lovato to give her friends a wedding proposal they won't ever forget.
As Entertainment Tonight reports, Lovato's concert was held in Inglewood, California this past Friday night. It was on stage where Lovato's friend (and American Idol alum) Rayvon Owen was in attendance with his partner, Shane Bitney Crone. The two entered on a trap door on stage, where Crone took Owen's hand and had a proposal in front of the entire audience.
The audience wasn't the only one that was excited. Lovato screamed and ran across the stage to hug her friends after Owen said "Yes."
Congratulations to Shane Bitney Crone and Rayvon Owen! #TMYLMTourInglewood pic.twitter.com/1YiLOSBzYz— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 3, 2018
"Something you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends," she said afterward to the crowd. "I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side. Such a strong person who has now found the love of his life. Now I'm going to sing you a sing while I cry!"
Lovato followed up the proposal by performing her song, "Yes," while a video montage of the couple's journey played on screen.
This isn't the first time that a singer has helped make a proposal even more memorable for the couple, but the personal connection that Lovato had to the couple made it even more romantic.
