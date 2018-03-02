Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway Might Get Their Oscars Redemption Story

The 2018 Oscars could reunite last year's Best Picture presenters for a redemption story of the ages.
According to a report from TMZ, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will announce the Academy Award for Best Picture once again.
Last year, the Chinatown actress and Bugsy star took the stage to declare the winner, but were put in a tough position when they received the envelope for Best Actress instead. Emma Stone's La La Land card was in the envelope, leading Dunaway to assume that the Hollywood musical had scored the Best Picture honor. The cast and crew stormed the stage, and the producers gave their acceptance speeches. Then, La La Land producer Fred Berger was informed, on stage, that the Damien Chazelle-directed film had actually not won Best Picture — and so, Berger announced that Moonlight was the true winner instead.
Ultimately, the blame for the error was not placed on Beatty and Dunaway. Instead, PriceWaterhouseCooper, the accounting firm that oversees the Oscars, took the blame.
"PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars," the statement from PwC, which was shared on Twitter, read. "PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner."
Still, it probably wasn't very fun being Beatty and Dunaway after the Oscars mixup. Giving this pair a chance to prove that they do know how to read an envelope (even though, umm, they really just need the correct envelope to read) is a great wink-and-nod to last year's insane spectacle of error. Prepare for plenty of envelope-related jokes.
