The outlet reports that Warner Bros. TV executives received an anonymous letter two years ago with allegations of abuse by Franklin, and that the complaints kept coming. He's been accused of being verbally abusive, making inappropriate statements, talking in a sexually aggressive way about his personal relationships and sex life, as well as bringing women he was dating on set and giving them small parts in the series. This prompted them to recently initiate a probe into the situation. These current accusations are confined to Fuller House, it is unknown if similar complaints were lodged during his tenure on Full House , which ran from 1987 to 1995.