After receiving complaints, Warner Bros. TV revealed the Fuller House showrunner won't be returning to the Netflix series. According to Variety, in a statement Warner Bros. TV announced that they "are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House."
The outlet reports that Warner Bros. TV executives received an anonymous letter two years ago with allegations of abuse by Franklin, and that the complaints kept coming. He's been accused of being verbally abusive, making inappropriate statements, talking in a sexually aggressive way about his personal relationships and sex life, as well as bringing women he was dating on set and giving them small parts in the series. This prompted them to recently initiate a probe into the situation. These current accusations are confined to Fuller House, it is unknown if similar complaints were lodged during his tenure on Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995.
Franklin has not been accused of physical or sexual misconduct with any staffers on the show, but his removal comes during a time when many men are being taken down following accusations of inappropriate behavior, starting with producer Harvey Weinstein, who has now been accused by over 80 women of sexual misconduct. Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
While Franklin is out, Fuller House goes on. The show was renewed in January.
"Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned," Netflix said in a statement, according to Variety. "We hope to go into production in the next few months."
Refinery29 has reached out to Franklin for comment.
