Everywhere you look on Instagram, the Fuller House cast is getting nostalgic at the real Full House house.The cast of the Netflix series paid a visit to the San Francisco three-bedroom Victorian that the Tanners called home, but is now owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin.According to The Los Angeles Times , Franklin purchased the house that appeared in the show's opening credits after it went on the market in May and even repainted the front door back to red in honor of the show.The show's original stars (minus John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) were there to put their mark on the house, quite literally, leaving their cement handprints to be displayed in the backyard.