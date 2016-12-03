Everywhere you look on Instagram, the Fuller House cast is getting nostalgic at the real Full House house.
The cast of the Netflix series paid a visit to the San Francisco three-bedroom Victorian that the Tanners called home, but is now owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin.
According to The Los Angeles Times, Franklin purchased the house that appeared in the show's opening credits after it went on the market in May and even repainted the front door back to red in honor of the show.
The show's original stars (minus John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) were there to put their mark on the house, quite literally, leaving their cement handprints to be displayed in the backyard.
Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey) posted a clip of what the scene looked like outside the house. Safe to say, fans were happy to see the Tanners back in town and the cast couldn't have been happier to see them.
"Our house is your house," he wrote.
Bob Saget shared a photo and a joke: "One last view of us leaving our handprints in cement at the Full and @FullerHouse house," he wrote. "Dave had to be pried off after about an hour."
That was after posting a photo of him putting his own PG-13 spin on the Full House theme song.
"Everywhere you look there's a hand to hold onto..." Saget wrote alongside a photo of him grabbing Coulier's rear end.
Candace Cameron-Bure posted a photo of the ceremony with her TV family and sent a special thank you to Franklin.
"My Fuller House family all thanks to the man on the right Jeff Franklin for creating our shows," she wrote with a photo of her, Franklin, Barber, and her on-screen little sister, Jodie Sweetin.
Steve, a.k.a. Scott Weinger, also had fun recreating his prom pose with Candace Cameron-Bure in front of the red door. Perhaps it was because Cameron-Bure recently shared a photo of her real-life senior prom, which had her going with her fake boyfriend.
"Yup, this really did happen," she wrote, cueing her own "aww."
Fuller House season 2 returns to Netflix on December 9.
