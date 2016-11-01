Netflix just released the season 2 trailer for Fuller House, and it looks like there's love in the air. The new preview teases a possible romance between Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler's younger brother.
In the original show's run, the Gibblers and the Tanners were close because of D.J.'s friendship with Kimmy. Now, it looks like Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler are cozying up, even sharing a kiss in the backyard.
When Stephanie realizes her suitor's real identity, she and Kimmy have almost identical reactions. "I just kissed a Gibbler?" Stephanie adds.
Outside of that family friend awkwardness, it looks like Full House patriarch Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) will make a guest appearance, this time he's lost in the throes of a mid life crisis. (Spoiler alert: there's an awkward dad use of "what's crackalackin?")
This preview also confirms that John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier will also stop by the spinoff for some Fuller House family time.
Watch the Fuller House season two trailer, below.
