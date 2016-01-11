Fuller House may be reuniting the on-screen family more than two decades after the series ended. But the friendships forged on the set in the '80s and early '90s never went away.
Over the years, many members of the original cast reportedly stayed close — including the trio of guys at the center of it all. John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, along with show creator Jeff Franklin, have been buds through the good times and bad. This year, those friendships were put to the test when each man lost his mother, all within the same 12 months.
"There was just an instant support system," Coulier shared during an interview with People. "I consider those guys my family. We're just always there for each other. We really made some extraordinary friendships that will last forever."
But even the support of close friends can't diminish the heartache of losing a parent. "I miss my parents being here," Stamos admitted to the magazine. "It would be fun if they were. My mom loved [the original show]."
With that in mind, the guys decided to pay tribute to their mothers — Arlen Coulier, Carole Franklin, Dolly Saget, and Loretta Stamos — with an "in loving memory" card at the end of the premiere episode. "That's the only sad part, [that] our moms aren't around to see this," Franklin explained. "Because this is something they would have loved."
Fuller House premieres on Netflix on February 26, 2016.
