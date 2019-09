So, despite having dropped off the face of the park for four episodes, Elsie and Stubbs are still around. (The rumors are true: If you don't see the character actually die on screen, they cannot be dead.) Now that the hosts are effectively running the park, Stubbs and Elsie represent a shrinking cohort of real humans who need to fight to survive. In the show's first season finale, the hosts staged a massacre right in the middle of a gala for the board of Delos. A lot of humans died. The hosts, presumably, are now running Westworld, a theory supported by Westworld's creepy website that launched late last year. The website featured a video loop of an interface titled "Delos," where an unknown user wrote, "Is anybody out there? Something's gone wrong. We need help." Then, the screen rebooted, and a registered user wrote, "All is well." Translation: The humans are struggling to make contact with the world outside the park, and the hosts are doing their best to override it.