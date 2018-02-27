Yet, “Oath” takes us to much bleaker depths than racialized swimwear tensions. “Oath” lets Rachel and Quinn manipulate Serena to a booze-soaked opening night that ends in the kind of situation that looks like sexual assault. The dark road begins when Serena dares to rebuke the producers’ request she keep a jockey (Joe Abraham) for three episodes of height-related drama and then runs away from filming with handsome firefighter Owen (Alex Hernandez). To get Serena in line, Rachel undermines her confidence by subtly threatening her with every critique lobbed at powerful women. Doesn’t she know how easily Quinn could give her the bitchy ice queen edit? Doesn’t she know at least half of America already hates her for being a smart, pretty, successful woman? Doesn’t she know no man will ever love her if he — and the rest of the nation — think she’s a cold-hearted, short-guy-hating bitch? Doesn’t she know?