An organization wants to bring Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which to underprivileged children.
According to Deadline, Color of Change is raising money to send underprivileged youth to screenings of Ava DuVernay's new adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time. Color of Change is teaming up with AMC Theatres for the Give A Child The Universe initiative, which begins Friday, February 23, and encourages people to purchase and donate tickets to the upcoming movie. These tickets will then be distributed to children who otherwise may not be able to afford a ticket to the Storm Reid-starring time travel adventure.
Color of Change is an organization that fights for racial equality through multiple facets. Their media justice initiatives seek to create a more human, diverse, and fair media landscape, per their website. Increased representation in film is an important part of achieving this goal.
Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color Of Change, told Deadline in a statement:
"From Selma to now A Wrinkle In Time, Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women. By casting a Black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world. We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film."
This isn't the first film people are donating tickets to in the name of representation. Octavia Spencer pledged to donate tickets to Black Panther to underserved communities as she previously did for her film Hidden Figures. Philanthropist Fredrick Joseph created the #BlackPantherChallenge to raise money for kids to see the Marvel film as well.
A Wrinkle In Time, Black Panther, and Hidden Figures all have Black leads achieving great feats — be it breaking the fifth dimension, saving Wakanda, or sending humans into space. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry doesn't celebrate Black stories (fictional or real) nearly often enough. As the world becomes more inclusive of these stories, it's important that the people who need to see them most actually do — hence the Color of Change initiative.
After all, heroes don't always look like Chris Hemsworth's Thor. In fact, they can look a whole lot like Storm Reid. Now, a whole generation of young Black children will be able to see that play out on the big screen.
