An Organisation Is Raising Money So Underprivileged Children Can See A Wrinkle In Time For Free

"From Selma to now A Wrinkle In Time, Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of colour and women. By casting a Black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the centre of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world. We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film."