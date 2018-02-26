Getting a job at a top tech company isn't all about having the best technical skills. In fact, there are many qualities assessed during the often lengthy interview processes, and demonstrating these qualities can go a lot further in helping potential candidates stand out from the crowd.
Tomorrow, Glassdoor will host its one-day Best Places to Work Tour in San Francisco. There, hiring managers at top rated companies will offer insights on the secret sauce that plays into their job decisions — from something as simple as having enough white space on your resume to demonstrating your problem-solving capabilities.
Ahead of the event, Refinery29 spoke with recruiting leads from three highly-ranked tech companies who will take the stage. Click through to see what they look for on a resume, the common mistakes they see during interviews, and the best ways candidates follow up. And, should you crave more insights, tune in here to watch a livestream of tomorrow's Best Places to Work Tour.