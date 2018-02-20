Before you think that this is Netflix's satirical parody of ethically questionable reality programs, The Push is seemingly the real deal. The concept is like a real-life Truman Show: Here, a contestant is placed in a scenario with dozens of paid actors who attempt to sway him into "killing" a millionaire. The contestant, unaware that he is being duped, is in a very real moral quandary. If you want to know how it ends, you should know that the special previously aired on Channel 4 in 2016, under the title Derren Brown: Pushed To The Edge.