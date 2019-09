"The court's inability to reach a decision in this case is a very clear reminder of why it's so important for the Supreme Court to have a full bench," Obama said.Nevertheless, he said he believed immigration reform was inevitable, though it won't happen during his administration. "Sooner or later, immigration reform will get done," he said. "It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when.'"Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both weighed in on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding immigration reform on Thursday, taking markedly different stances on an issue that’s been heavily disputed on both sides of the aisle.Trump, who has famously been in favor of closing the border to immigrants, and advocates building a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, praised the decision in a statement posted to his campaign website. “The executive amnesty from President Obama wiped away the immigration rules written by Congress, giving work permits and entitlement benefits to people illegally in the country,” he wrote.On the other side, Democrat Hillary Clinton called the decision “heartbreaking” in a tweet released shortly after the decision. “Today’s heartbreaking #SCOTUS immigration ruling could tear apart 5 million families facing deportation. We must do better,” she said in a message released in both English and Spanish . Clinton had spoken out in favor of the executive action at the center of the case, stating on her campaign website that she promised to defend the action if elected.Editor's note: This post has been updated to include statements from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.