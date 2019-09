Cursing Tia Needs To Be The Next F***ing Bachelorette

Moreover, her cursing keeps this mellow season from being too soporific. Luyendyk's season has been notoriously boring, namely because there isn't a central compelling love story. Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette gave us the story of clamshell Peter Kraus struggling to open up. Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor gave us the story of Corinne Olympios conquering the show , once and for all. Bachelor in Paradise season 4 was an epic bonfire of a season — production halt and all — and before that, season 3 gave us one of the franchise's most confusing love stories . In comparison, season 22 of The Bachelor is as dull as the countryside. Booth's frequent expletives are a welcome reprieve from the tiresome activity of watching people who don't seem to like each other fall in love. (No matter how much you tell me you're "falling in love," Lauren B., I cannot be convinced!)