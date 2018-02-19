Does Fergie Deserve This Much Hate For Her NBA All-Star Performance?

I admit I was eager to click on these stories at first. I watched the video. I read some of the tweets. I had some thoughts of my own about it. I knew when I signed on for work this morning that I would be facing the question of whether to jump on the Fergie-hating bandwagon. But as I scrolled through story after story and tweet after tweet, I realized this was no longer about her. It's about people on Twitter and the people writing headlines who are trying to outdo each other with the wittiest burn. I've written those articles. I've written those tweets. But for some reason, this morning, I'm thinking about what it must be like for Fergie to read them. That's not because I'm some fan of her work, I promise.