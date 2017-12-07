Fergie is getting honest about her struggle with drug addiction. In a new interview with the U.K.'s iNews, Fergie openly discussed her past use of crystal meth, which eventually led to daily hallucinations.
"At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis," the singer told iNews. "It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I'd just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny."
Nick Levine, who conducted iNews' interview with Fergie, explains that her battle with drug addiction came before she joined the Black Eyed Peas.
As People points out, Fergie told Time in 2006 that crystal meth "was the hardest boyfriend I ever had to break up with." During that interview, Fergie said that she started doing drugs as a way to deal with being a child actor.
"I dug deep as to why I got there. It's the drug that’s addicting. But it's why you start doing it in the first place that's interesting," Fergie said to Time in 2006. "A lot of it was being a child actor; I learned to suppress feelings."
These days, though, Fergie is open about her past struggle, even saying she's thankful for the experience.
"The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn't," Fergie said to iNews. "But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that's my strength, my faith, my hope for something better."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
