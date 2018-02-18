Leslie Jones Joined Forces With Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir For An Olympic Moment

The only thing better than the Olympics is Leslie Jones, a national treasure in her own right, cheering on Team USA on her Twitter account. Jones loves the Olympics. As America's favorite Olympics cheerleader, she headed to Pyeongchang, South Korea to root for the red, white, and blue, and stopped for an Olympics moment with NBC's commentators, fierce former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. The results are even better than you can imagine.
Let's get straight to the video. It's a one-take creation, featuring the threesome putting on a pair of Kanye shades and dancing down a hallway to "Crazy In Love" by Beyoncé. Yes, you read that correctly, and it's every bit as delightful as it sounds. Weir stuns in a ruffle shirt with wide legged pants, while Lipinski's hair is a magical moment unto its own. Jones, decked out in #TeamUSA gear, gives us so much life before they all collapse into giggles when Weir smashes into a vacuum cleaner. This video is going to be on repeat for the entire day.
It's clear that Jones adores Weir and Lipinski just as much as we all do. She posted a still photo of them together and called Lipinski a "freaking queen" and Weir the "funniest person ever," high praise coming from a Saturday Night Live cast member.
Meanwhile, Jones has been enjoying her Pyeongyang trip, since SNL is on hiatus during the Games. Her Twitter account is full of Olympic love as she's attended the Games. She's been sampling some local Korean cuisine, cheering on speed skater Eric Jackson, and taking in her first hockey game. Jones was taken aback by the danger of the sport, joking that "this is like Crips and Bloods, seriously. Stop the violence."
We are so “crazy in love” with the Olympics @taralipinski @JohnnyGWeir @Beyonce @nbcolympics @olympics pic.twitter.com/I2Cy73wfX3— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 18, 2018
You guys it was everything I thought it would be. @taralipinski is a freaking Queen!! And @JohnnyGWeir is literally the funniest person ever! Had me cracking up the whole time so fun today!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/UVXayy5UVp— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 18, 2018
We was having real fun though!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/C5JsXQKKqH— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 18, 2018
SHE WON!!! Woooooo!! @ErinJackson480 @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/MlL7M04rzW— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 18, 2018
Omg this violent. Never been to a hockey game! Um can they do that? @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/XssbEN0qD1— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 17, 2018
