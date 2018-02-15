Celebrating The Art Form Of African Hair Threading

The natural hair movement has been rising strong and steadily for the past five or six years and serves as an empowering support system and force for women of color. By choosing natural styles and saying no to chemical products, we say yes to ourselves, our beauty, and our history. The heart of this movement is about self-love and I'm here for it. This [threaded] hairstyle, more than any other, often feels emotional for me... It manages to be exposing but protective. In this style, my hair is being naturally straightened but at the same time, I'm extremely aware there is nothing to hide behind! I actually had my hair threaded by Charlotte about four years ago and I left the salon crying! It really surprised me how deep the scars were. My idea of beauty was so far away from my own version of it. It sounds extreme, but prior to that, the weaves and wigs I wore had covered my face and were mostly conforming to a European idea/standard of beauty, like a loose curl or straight weave. Threading is a bold style commonly found in west Africa but used all over the continent. It has served my ancestors for centuries, and to be honest, it feels like it – it's unapologetic and strong. Would I wear this as an everyday style? Now, in 2018 – YES! I feel royal and regal. But it is important and interesting to note that just two or three years ago, absolutely not. It's been years of self-love, educating, learning and unlearning that has got me here, and I'm still going!