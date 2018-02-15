Julia Louis-Dreyfus Posts Stunning Photo To Celebrate Kicking Cancer's Ass

We deserve some good news right about now, so this photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus is just what the doctor ordered. At least, we can only hope the actress' doctors instructed her to host a radiant photoshoot following her surgery. The Veep star announced her "great results" before revealing that she had undergone surgery as part of her breast cancer treatment, and this photo proves she's more than recovered.
"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she captioned the photo. "Hey cancer, 'Fuck you!' Here’s my first post-op photo."
I don't even look this good after a hair cut, let alone major surgery. Nothing but respect for my (fictional) president.
Louis-Dreyfus announced her diagnosis back in September with a powerful message on Twitter.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," her post read. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supporting and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
And even during her treatment, Veep executive producer Frank Rich told SiriusXM that she hadn't lost any of her humor. Even though production had been postponed, she still showed up to table reads and other preparations as much as possible.
"It’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness," Rich said. "And yet, she wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it. I’ve seen her as recently as ten days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer."
Louis-Dreyfus' positive results hopefully mean filming for Veep's final season will soon be underway, and while Selina Meyer has held many titles, "cancer survivor" is undoubtedly the coolest.
