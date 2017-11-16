Production for the seventh and final season of the HBO comedy Veep has been postponed while Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes treatment for breast cancer, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Frank Rich, one of the executive producers of the show, said during an episode of Sirius XM's Press Pool that the show should have been filming already. As of now, the cast is doing table reads of the scripts for the final season, but they have not started shooting.
"Rather impressively, while we wait for [Julia] to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready," Rich said.
Louis-Dreyfus has been in attendance for these reads, as evidenced by her Twitter. In October, she shared a photo of the season seven premiere script, adding that the day had been "a huge comfort and joy."
Rich added, "It’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it."
Louis-Dreyfus shared news of her diagnosis in September, writing, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one." Since then, support for the comedy veteran has poured out. Former vice president Joe Biden sent his support on Twitter, as well as Hillary Clinton. And, the cast of Veep has been sharing short, silly videos in honor of Dreyfus. (See: Tony Hale and Timothy C. Simons dancing to "Roar" by Katy Perry.)
In mid-October, Dreyfus shared an update on her Instagram.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re [sic] going to hear me ROAR," she wrote. In the accompanying photo, she wears a pair of aviators and a fake mustache.
Rich said on Press Pool that he and the rest of the team expect to resume shooting eventually. They have one last season of Veep to complete, and the team is excited to do so.
"She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed," he added.
