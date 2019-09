In the first season of The Deuce, Franco played a role in almost every facet of production. He directed two of the eight episodes in season one, and he executive produced alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, George Pelecanos, and David Simon. On top of all that, Franco played not one, but two characters. Franco's twin brothers Vinnie and Frankie Martino were the eye of The Deuce's storm — creators David Simon and George Pelecanos have said in interviews that they based the show on stories from a Times Square bartender who, much like Frankie Martino, had a twin.